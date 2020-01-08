Our holiday season at the Chamber of Commerce was blessed with a new member, staff and Visitor Center volunteer lunch and the Holiday Ambassador Christmas Dinner sponsored in kind, so graciously, by CopperWynd – all of which was clouded with grief over the loss of our Signature Events Manager, Sharon Morgan.
To see the crushing disappointment in Sharon’s eyes as she realized that she would be unable to attend the Thanksgiving Parade, then the Stroll in the Glow, our board and staff retreat and, finally, the Town of Fountain Hills’ 30th anniversary celebratory luncheon – all events
Sharon was either in charge of or instrumental in creating/developing at the Chamber of Commerce and would have been honored at as a former mayor with the Town of Fountain Hills – made the successes of these events bittersweet.
The outpouring of love, grief and shock from our community, our business community and our fine arts community signifies the vast amount of people’s lives Sharon Morgan touched throughout her years in Fountain Hills and beyond. She was a formidable woman with a sense of humor and she will be missed dearly.
The luminaria tribute on the Avenue of the Fountains at Morgan Plaza was such a wonderfully heartfelt gesture by Dori Wittrig and her Sonoran Lifestyle team. Thank you, Dori and all at Sonoran Lifestyle, for helping to make the tribute happen. Growing up in Fountain Hills myself, the luminarias up and down the main streets in Fountain Hills was always one of my favorite parts of the holidays. To know that Sharon was instrumental in beginning and continuing that tradition is just another reminder of all that she accomplished.
In 2020 we will honor Sharon’s legacy here at the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce as we continue to plan the many events she put her heart and soul into for nearly 30 years. She not only built a wonderful foundation for our organization to move into the future with, but also had many great ideas for what we could add to our organization and Fountain Hills in the many years to come.