It’s been a difficult past couple of years. We have gone through a pandemic, with financial challenges and an uncertain future for many. Going into 2022 we are seeing rising costs for gas, housing, food and even paper, which leads me to writing this column.
Over the years The Fountain Hills Times has kept prices down to support our local businesses when it comes to advertising and for our readers as well. We have held out for as long as we can, but the rising costs have caught up to us and we need to make some changes to our pricing.
Effective June 1, 2022, we will be raising our subscription rate as follows: One-year subscription, $55; six-month local delivery, $29; three-month local delivery, $15; one-year part-time local and mailed to second address, $75. If you subscribe for our online E-edition only, that rate will remain at $47 a year. If you pick it up on the newsstands around town, the price will be $1.50 per week.
We are not increasing our prices that much but, altogether with rising costs in the printing industry due to the lack of supply, we had no choice but to make some changes on our end. I appriciate all the positive feedback I get by so many when it comes to the paper. Thank you for all your support over the years. The Fountain Hills Times is and will always be your one-stop shop for all that is going on in your hometown.
Graduation is around the corner. We are working on the annual graduation section, which will be out in the May 25 edition. If you have a student or know of somebody who is graduating, you can place a congratulatory ad for $25. If you’re a business, you can place a two-column by five-inch ad for $125. Please call either Duke or myself at 480-837-1925 to participate in placing an ad. The deadline is May 12. In addition to the graduation celebration being in print, we will also have the section available on our website for folks to enjoy there. Congratulations to the class of 2022.
In other news, last Friday evening I attended the annual Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce Gala. This is an event that recognizes and honors the local business community. There were a total of 10 categories ranging from Teacher of the Year to Businessperson of the Year. Betsy Lavoie and the staff of the Chamber put on another great event. The weather was perfect, with a light breeze. Earlier in the day I was worried about the wind, since it was really blowing all day long. The event was on the patio of the Chamber of Commerce and the food was catered by Saddle Bronc Grill.
Thank you, Chamber, for a nice evening and congratulations to all the nominees and the winners. Be sure to check next week’s edition to see a list of winners from the event and additional photos.