You might have noticed the newspaper looks and feels a bit different this week. It probably goes without saying these changes are due to the impact of COVID-19 and should only be in place during the outbreak.
In short, we’re doing our best to cover all of the news our reporters can get their hands on, all while making sure the community’s government, schools, clubs, churches, organizations and businesses have a way to communicate with the residents of Fountain Hills.
With updates from national, state and local entities arriving daily (and sometimes hourly), it’s become a tricky process to make sure the latest information is available as quickly as possible. For that reason, it should be understood that all of our reporting is accurate as of press time, but may have changed by the time you get around to reading a particular article. We are doing our best to post updates online at fhtimes.com as soon as they are made available, and I’ll address our online resources in just a moment.
As for the print paper, we’re going to stay on newsstands as long as possible, hopefully through the entirety of this ordeal. Many Fountain Hills residents only get their news through a physical paper and we want to make sure we’re providing for everyone.
However, events like the cancellation of schools means that some sections will be missing moving forward due to a lack of content. To be clear, we will still be running updates/news pertaining to local schools as it becomes available, we just won’t have a “schools” section for the time being.
That being the case, we ask all of our readers to please peruse the paper in its entirety during these hectic times. We’re not asking you to read every word on the page, but scanning each headline should prove beneficial. Just because we don’t have enough news to fill an entire sports or clubs section, for instance, doesn’t mean stories on those topics aren’t in print. They’re just mixed in with the rest of the news for the week.
Online
Anyone who has been following the news at fhtimes.com or on our Facebook page has probably noticed that there were a lot of additional updates this past week. We’re doing our best to run all timely stories as soon as they are written in order to make sure Fountain Hills residents have the latest information.
That information is more vital than ever, which is why The Times has made a temporary change to the online news service.
Last week, we temporarily deactivated paywall features through the COVID-19 outbreak. What that means is that everyone can get the news – all of the news – without a subscription for the time being.
Of course we welcome new subscribers and hope to maintain those we currently have, as we feel the job our staff is doing and the information we are providing has value. But during these trying times, we don’t want anyone to feel like they can’t stay informed due to a subscription.
Thank you, as always, for relying on The Times to keep you informed and please remember to visit fhtimes.com or subscribe to our 4:30 newsletter for the latest updates.