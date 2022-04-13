The roads and talk of future government options dominated the 1982 stories for this week’s Fountain Hills History Lesson.
The paving problems stemmed from the Road Districts’ inability to finance new street work. The districts had been unable to sell paving bonds since 1979 because the interest rates were well over the 9 percent interest rate limit Imposed on the district. Efforts to raise the cap had failed.
The Road Districts decided to take their woes to the Arizona legislature. They planned to seek amendments to the state laws governing road districts. The amendments would have three purposes: to raise the combined districts tax limit, to make it easier to raise interest rate ceilings on bond issues and to gain a share of state highway funds.
In November, the Arizona Court of Appeals upheld an earlier Superior Court decision to void a vote by residents to raise the districts’ bonds to 12 percent. The measure passed by a simple majority, but the courts said it had to pass by two-thirds.
During the previous year, Resolution 13, a formula by which the districts would supply paving and for the developer’s contribution to the paving, was challenged.
The district broke its moratorium on paving in October with paving of Palomino Boulevard, a Resolution 13 plat. Paving was also approved for two other developments.
The county had begun studying the takeover of maintenance of Saguaro Boulevard, an access to the McDowell Regional Park north of Fountain Hills.
Complaints to the health department were made by the neighboring Fort McDowell community about the Sanitary District’s leaky holding pond. A directive was issued in November by the Maricopa County Health Department.
That prompted county officials to stop all sewer connections in Fountain Hills. The district had told the county it could not afford to line the pond. The district subsequently agreed to line the pond and the health department lifted its restriction on all but new subdivision building approvals.
A tentative move toward incorporation was approved at a Dec. 16 Town Meeting and was further explored during the Civic Association’s “Task Force on Future Government” presentation in February 1983.
Approximately 150 of the more than 500 residents attending the December meeting did not vote, but 57 percent of those casting votes favored proceeding with the next steps toward incorporation.
The task force study on the benefits of incorporation included outlining incorporation revenue and expenses, the basic city structure, and the next steps to be taken toward incorporation. The February 17 Town Meeting would feature an in-depth presentation. “Total Review - The Issue of Incorporation.”
If the move to incorporate continued, the Road and Sanitary Districts would need special legislation to be absorbed into the incorporated municipality. Scottsdale would have to grant permission to Fountain Hills to incorporate and an election would be held to authorize the incorporation.
On another topic, Dr. Gary Prosper, superintendent of the School District, resigned to take a job with Arizona State University in November. The surprise announcement left the district frantically searching for a replacement while also trying to decide whether to hire a superintendent or a principal.
I’ll be addressing the rest of the top stories in 1982 next time.