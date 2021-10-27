On behalf of students in Fountain Hills Unified School District (FHUSD), the Governing Board has called an election for voters to re-authorize the District Additional Assistance Budget Override and Maintenance & Operations Budget Override.
In Arizona today, districts must not only maintain, but improve technology, facilities, and resources with less dollars from the state. The DAA Budget Override allows FHUSD to keep pace with advancing technology, adapt existing facilities and purchase new resources to meet changing district needs as we continually work to provide the best possible education to every student with a focus on preparing them to be part of tomorrow’s workforce.
DAA Override renewal will provide funding for:
*Software and hardware improvements/upgrades.
*Textbooks and online resources.
*Transportation vans.
*Building improvements for existing sites.
*Furniture and equipment replacements and additions.
School districts thrive based on the support of their community. The FHUSD is careful in the way we use our tax dollars to deliver the best possible education to every student attending FHUSD schools.
Arizona schools have experienced significant state funding cuts. Teachers and students are asked to meet higher standards and do more with less. The M&O Budget Override is essential to the academic success of our students, allowing us to maintain a higher-quality education, offer more programs and services to meet student needs and prepare children to be successful contributing community members.
M&O Override renewal will maintain funding for:
*Tuition-free full-day kindergarten.
*Student support programs and staff.
*Teacher and staff salary levels and performance incentives that attract and retain talent.
*Continuation and expansion of exceptional educational and extracurricular programs.
FHUSD is ranked as a top district in Maricopa County and the state of Arizona. Providing an excellent education and preserving quality schools benefits the entire community and all taxpayers. Please vote yes on Nov. 2 to sustain this funding source for the future of Fountain Hills.
Representing the FHUSD Governing Board are Nadya Jenkins, president; Judith Rutkowski, vice president; Jill Reed, member; Wendy Barnard, member; Dana Saar, member.