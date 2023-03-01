I’m new to this page in The Times, but for those who were willing to labor through the recent suicide series, I send a heartfelt “Thank You” for sticking with me.

While this series focused on three underserved groups (veterans, the youth and Native Americans in our community), the purpose was not to single them out and dissect their deepest struggles, much less skip over any specific group. To be honest, I just wanted to hear their stories. The Times provided a platform to broadcast their stories and hopefully, an opportunity for discussion, love and understanding.