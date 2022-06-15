These are nostalgic days for many of us, whether remembering our own milestones – graduations, concerts, ball games, award ceremonies and proms – or those of our kids and grandkids. It’s a season of reflection and looking forward to new adventures, all the while remembering to savor the present. With FY22 wrapping up on June 30, now’s a good time for a State of the Town, midyear edition.
Fountain Hills residents have always been big fans of planning, from that very first Town Hall in 1984 to the most recent iteration of the Strategic Plan adopted this April. Council, Commission, staff and citizen-driven efforts have created road maps to the future that are in various stages of implementation. They include: Active Transportation; Parks, Trail and Recreation; Strategic; General; Downtown Area Development; McDowell Mt. Trail; Public Art; Communication and Citizen Engagement; Tourism, Economic Development and VisionFH. These plans involved citizen outreach, and in the case of the General Plan, were voter approved. They provide guidance for policy and budgeting priorities.
Along those lines, the Town had assessments conducted of both the Rural Metro and MCSO contracts for public safety services. The reports are not complete, but we anticipate solid information soon to assist moving forward in the best way for our community to remain one of the safest zip codes in the Valley.
The Town conducted a survey to gauge public opinion on a variety of topics. Those results were discussed at recent meetings and are posted on fountainhillsaz.gov. While “residents think the Town is an excellent/good place to live, retire, visit, raise children, and that the overall quality of life is excellent/good,” we learned where there is room for improvement.
There were several complex P&Z and Council meetings regarding federally protected group homes resulting in a compromise ordinance that enacted new regulations, including limiting occupancy and location. Council and staff continue to advocate for similar local decision-making over short-term rentals, corporate condo termination and fireworks, which are similarly restricted by State law.
As a member of the Maricopa Association of Governments, Fountain Hills is partnering with regional municipalities and tribal communities to address homelessness, resulting in “Pathways Home,” an action plan found at azmag.gov. Council retained a consultant to represent Town interests at the Capitol. Along with staff from MAG, the League of AZ Cities and Towns and the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, among others, the Town has a voice on issues ranging from flight paths to housing inventory to the all-important renewal of the Prop 400 Transportation Sales Tax, recognized as vital to the region’s future ability to compete and progress.
Speaking of competing, Council approved a professional branding campaign launched by the new Economic Development Director, emphasizing Fountain Hills’ natural advantages including our unique desert lifestyle, dark skies, health and wellness, outdoor recreation, plus discussions about our downtown strategy and tourism.
In addition, the Director presented a quarterly update including new, expanded or renovated business and residential activity. The Town looks to continue working with the Chamber, FHCCA and all interested groups and organizations to serve the community. Council and staff have been attending ribbon cuttings almost weekly, and appreciate the confidence shown by investing in Fountain Hills and our residents.
Several facility and park improvements have been completed, along with streets and infrastructure repairs and maintenance. Literally a never-ending process by their nature, an appointed citizen committee is preparing to assist the Town in addressing some of the more challenging long-term needs. Pandemic relief funding of about $10M over three years has allowed Council to direct much of those resources to roads.
Other large items include storm water management and the potential lake liner replacement. Council sets funding aside every year to prepare for the future. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fountain emphasized the importance of our iconic namesake. It also spurred the formation of the Historic and Cultural Advisory Commission, as it became apparent there are important and intriguing stories to be told and preserved.
Much has been accomplished together – all of us – and while we can take a bit of a summer break, like the kids, we will be back in August ready to go!