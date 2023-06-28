As we enter the new fiscal year, I appreciate the opportunity to provide this update on issues being addressed by your Council and staff.
Priorities noted in my State of the Town included: A long-term street strategy; implementing municipal fire and a customized MCSO contract; supporting community and economic development by addressing housing, downtown, protecting neighborhoods and views, partnering with businesses, schools and more.
Under the leadership of Interim Manager Rachael Goodwin, we approach FY24 with an approved budget with clear direction. (fountainhillsaz.gov/DocumentCenter/View/8709/Fiscal-Year-23-24-Proposed-Budget-PDF) While there’ve been some changes in staff, the Town continues to provide essential services. Although it’s summer, we remain active and available.
Homelessness is under considerable discussion. Contrary to allegations, it is not new. Constitutionally-protected behavior is being inaccurately portrayed. Previous Council, staff and I put processes into place locally. By supporting regional “real change, not spare change” we mitigate situations we’re unable to address alone, acting responsibly, exploring legal, effective, and respectful solutions.
That same approach applies to group homes, short-term rentals and practices that require state, federal or municipal licensing/oversight. We take professional advice to craft ordinances, meeting legal scrutiny while preserving the rights of residents, businesses, and visitors, with staff support and MCSO.
Likewise, Council’s been advised as to limits regarding regulating 5G which powers phones, Wi-Fi and other tools. Balancing the concerns of some with state-of-the-art needs of others is the goal. There are aesthetic controls towns can exercise which Council continues to consider.
The Citizen Advisory Streets Committee presented findings leading to a potential 2024 bond election. Before 2008, the Town was aware of the need, implementing pavement management plans and offering solutions to voters with limited success. Meantime, street repairs continue at an accelerated pace thanks to federal funds Council dedicated to pavement. After the 2018 property tax failure, Council reluctantly raised sales tax and committed nearly $18M in road repairs since. Yet the backlog of unfunded need will grow without significant additional resources.
Buildings, the Lake, underground infrastructure, parks and facilities require continued investments, ensuring safety and viability.
The Town is negotiating with MCSO, discussing school safety, staffing, financial credits and flexibility. 85268 remains among the safest with the lowest per/capita cost. The Fire Department transition is well underway. The Town is grateful for Rural Metro’s assistance throughout, and service over the years. Addressing staffing, dispatch and mutual aid, we are set to go January 2024.
Development marches on; a promising balance of business attraction, while welcoming residents to support them. Joint marketing, public and Chamber input and Avenue merchants are energized. The International Dark Sky Discovery Center attracts investors and State support while our Dark Skies gain national recognition at the Smithsonian. I’ll be part of an “Experts Within” exhibit there in July!
We participate in collaborative organizations such as the Maricopa Association of Governments, a federally-mandated Metropolitan Planning Organization. In five years we’ve received $8M through MAG for various projects.
Several councilmembers sit on the League of Cities and Towns policy committees; I serve on their Executive Committee. They represent the interests of local municipalities, preventing preemptions and financial losses.
East Valley Mayors, Greater Phoenix Economic Council and East Valley Partnership coordinate a variety of economic, water and governance/communication strategies. Locally, Council utilizes Advisory Commissions and subcommittee guidance.
Along with recent changes to The Rules of Procedure, it’s important for Council to acknowledge Town manager and attorney advice when discussing policy or ordinance creation to prevent misinformation or legal challenges. We’ve addressed process based upon early missteps to understand our legal responsibilities on issues of contracts, personnel and land use, including zoning with an eye for development that respects the natural environment we cherish.
In achieving a model community that we can be proud of – inclusive, compassionate and effective – civic leaders, businesses and organizations must stand up for Fountain Hills. For our hometown. Our schools. All 24,000 citizens. To attract residents, grow the economy and thrive, we must rise above toxicity, angry rhetoric, silly caricatures and falsehoods.
Social media and anonymous sources are not the basis for good government. Let’s commit to civility at meetings and functions, in our parks and the aisles of our shops. We have a wealth of talent and dedicated volunteers moving us forward, protecting our reputation as a premier destination and welcoming community.
We all have joys and struggles; face challenges others have no idea about, but we can help by showing kindness and generosity. As we enter a new fiscal year, let’s tackle the tough issues together for everyone’s benefit, focusing on what makes us a better community, fosters neighborly interactions and recognizes our commonalities.
For my full update video, see youtu.be/S-_XB-0_PNk.