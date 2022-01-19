It’s been a while since we took a look at our Fountain Hills History Lesson. I believe I left off talking about 1978.
To continue news from that year, I think I will begin talking about a woman who today is little known among town history folks. But she took on the monumental task of renaming streets in the community to make it easier for people to locate homes on a particular street they were driving to.
For example, there was a Fountain Hills Drive, a Fountain Hills Place and a Fountain Hills Boulevard. I’d say when someone is addressing a letter or package they rarely include the difference of whether it be a drive, a place, or a boulevard. This was a problem with the delivery of mail and hindered emergency services.
The person who took on the task of renaming 170 community streets was Mary Munde. She and her husband, Ray, moved here from the Midwest and immediately got involved in the community as volunteers.
Unfortunately, Mary passed away in September 1978 before the sign work installation was completed. At least she had finished the renaming process. As a tribute to her dedicated efforts in renaming the streets, Pratt Properties Vice President Bill Fisher requested that a walkway connecting Avenida Vida Buena and El Lago Boulevard be named in her honor. She was also given the Fountain Hills Citizen of the Year award presented each year by the Noon Kiwanis Club.
In other news of 1978, the School District experienced growth and adopted an operating budget of $926,623. Phil Capozzi was named school district principal-administrator.
Carole O’Day was elected School Board president for 1978. Enrollment increased to 278, up 32 percent at the elementary school. The School Board approved the sale of a $750,000 bond to finance construction of the expansion of the elementary school.
Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Hill officially recognized and approved the establishment of a Fountain Hills Posse. Active resident Jim Tibbetts was elected posse commander.
In a bit of bad news, the Robertson Factories plant, the community’s first factory, closed in April along with other company facilities nationwide.
Continuing what had become an annual tradition, Count Basie conducted the Phoenix Symphony in a May concert in Fountain Park, attracting 25,000 people.
But the biggest news of all was the resurgence in new home construction. Nine home projects were announced and/or built in 1978.
In a major announcement, Estes Homes, a major homebuilder in Arizona, announced in September it had acquired 225 home sites in Fountain Hills. The 60-unit Clear Aire patio home development was also announced in September. Another project announced that month was the 300-unit La Vida Buena townhouse development. Plans were announced in November for the 118-unit Courtside Villas patio home project adjacent to the Fountain Hills Swim and Racquet Club. To accommodate this growth, Mountain Bell Telephone began in November a $328,000 project to extend service to the new 605A subdivision.
In church news, the Rev. Jim Ulrikson took over pastoral duties at the new Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church which was dedicated in September. Glenn Atchinson, the pastor of the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, was elected president of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. When was the last time you heard of a preacher leading the Chamber of Commerce?
Well, that’s all for your Fountain Hills History Lesson for this week.