I have known Alan Cruikshank for nearly 50 years. Neither of us could figure out how that much time could pass, and lo and behold, we each got older.

The years I have known Alan were spent at The Times. Last April, I left the paper to start a new career at the River of Time Museum & Exploration Center. While it was hard to leave my newspaper job and my friends at The Times, there was comfort in coming to the museum because of Alan’s connection. I didn’t have to leave him completely because of his presence and continuing attachment to the River of Time.