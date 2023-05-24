The graduating seniors from the class of 2023 are set to take the stage and receive their diplomas this Friday night, May 26, in Fountain Park. It’s an event over a decade in the making, full of ups and downs, good times and bad, cramming for tests, taking part in extracurricular activities, countless homework assignments, dances, sporting events and so, so much more.

I’d share some words of wisdom here, but I have been honored to be invited to speak at this year’s graduation commencement ceremony, so I figure I better save whatever knowledge I have to impart for the big night.