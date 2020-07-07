This week, I’ll be talking about two fun memories-playing Elvis and Santa.
9. Playing the King of Rock & Roll are some of my best memories:
Who could imagine that a 1988 skit for the first anniversary party at Club Mirage (a swim and tennis club that has since closed) would turn into a second career for me for about 10 years? Janet Foret, the club’s social director, came to my office one day to ask me about performing a 15- to 20-minute routine of Elvis Presley at the party.
“I was watching you dance at the Village Pub Saturday night and I think you have the moves to pull it off,” she said.
I asked her about the singing.
“You could lip sync, you know, all you do is move your lips to the words.” she said.
I told her I would practice a bit before I would commit. After two weeks of watching videos of Elvis performances, practicing his moves and learning words to the songs I had selected, I told her I would do it provided she rented the costume.
I was shocked at how well it went.
There were women hanging from my legs and I was out of scarves before I was half done.
I thought that routine would be my one moment of fame as Elvis.
But it was crazy. I had people calling me, asking what I charged to appear at their home parties. Most of the local bars wanted to book me.
I got a call from the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce about appearing at a promotion in Old Town Scottsdale. I had to look like I was shopping in those old shops that have been there for years. Channels 5 and 10 both shot videos of me window shopping and both stations used them on their evening news broadcasts.
A representative of the Make-A-Wish Foundation contacted me about performing at a fundraiser for their group.
Then I heard from the American Cancer Society. They wanted me to kick off the statewide campaign for the Jail-A-Thon, their main fundraiser of the year.
I was asked if I sang “Jailhouse Rock.”
“Anything is possible, if we can find a recording. I don’t sing, I lip-sync,” I said.
“There will be so many people in the convention hall, no one will know the difference,” they said.
The Jail-A-Thon was the largest crowd (about 700 people) I had performed for.
That is, until I performed in Fountain Park on July 4th, 1990. I was to lead off the entertainment at 6 p.m. A friend of mine, Jerry Rothermel, picked me up at 5:45 p.m. at the shops by the Fountain. He showed up in a 1956 Cadillac that belonged to a client of his. Jerry’s wife, Tammy, a former Chamber of Commerce manager, was dressed as Priscilla.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies gave us an escort across the grass to the stage. I climbed the steps and entered the stage as the theme music to “2001” began. People cheered, as I walked around the stage and waved at all the people who had gathered at the park, primarily to see the fireworks display later on that night.
I got into the music and the crowd did too.
I think that of all my performances, that was the best one.
10. Being the town Santa had its challenges:
Before I was the town’s Elvis, I was the community’s Santa Claus.
It began when I was vice president of the Fountain Hills Merchants Association. We had a Christmas in July promotion for all of the merchants who were members.
There was already a tradition established in Fountain Hills where Santa would be flown into Fountain Park by helicopter behind the Village Bazaar shops at noon the day after Thanksgiving. We wanted to do as much of the traditional things as possible in July, that were being done in December.
Arrangements for the helicopter were made by Don and Kay Kinder. Both were shop owners and members of the association. Don was president.
Because of the heat, Pilot Jerry Foster of Channel 12 said the person playing Santa couldn’t weigh over 200 pounds. I said I’d do it if I could wear shorts and sandals with the rest of the Santa outfit. Santa’s helper wore a swimsuit and a Santa hat.
We had a lot of children show up at the Bazaar to see Santa. One of them was my son, Brent, who was seven at the time, now The Times publisher. He almost spoiled the day for everyone else when he said to Santa, “You have a watch just like my dad. I think you are my dad.” Fortunately, not too many children heard what he said. I continued on as Santa for eight years.
I will continue my column next week with more memories.