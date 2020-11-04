I was sad to hear about the passing of Dr. C.T. Wright but, even in those downcast moments, the mere thought of the man put a big smile on my face.
Anyone who spent just a few minutes speaking with C.T. would tell you that the guy had a knack for making you feel special. When he spoke to you, you were the only person in the room, and he treated what you had to say to him far more important than anything he wanted to say to you.
And that wasn’t just a show he put on for first impressions. No matter what, C.T. always made me feel like I was someone special. He made me feel like I had value. He made me feel like, even though we only spoke every few weeks, I was important to him.
I initially got to know C.T. nearly 15 years ago, when he was running for a spot on the local school board. I was only a couple of years into covering the schools beat for The Times and he was looking to offer his expertise and many years of experience in education to the benefit of local teachers and students.
After our initial meeting, C.T. began greeting me with, “Well, if it isn’t the greatest journalist in town!” The greeting grew over the years, evolving to something along the lines of, “Well, if it isn’t the greatest journalist at the greatest paper in the greatest town in the greatest state in the greatest country in the world!” I assure you, I am not exaggerating. He would throw his hands up, give a big smile and roll out his traditional greeting every time we crossed paths. He would then ask how I was doing, ask after my loved ones and usually complement myself or a colleague on something he had recently read in the paper.
I’m sure I’m not the only person C.T. greeted in this manner and I wouldn’t be surprised if he informed all of the other Times reporters that they were the best journalist at the best paper in the best town in the state, but the point is that he took the time to make sure everyone felt overwhelmingly welcome and worthy of his time.
This is especially noteworthy because, if you’ve read our story on C.T.’s passing or his obituary (or simply read his many accomplishments in these very pages over the years), you would know that he was the one deserving of such a reception every time he walked into a room. His list of accomplishments, awards and honors over the years reads like the credits of a big-budget movie, endlessly rolling on and on. It’s staggering.
And just as noteworthy as his own accomplishments were those he helped others achieve over the years, be they a student, a school, his hometown or any number of the many committees, foundations, organizations, clubs, etc. he was a part of.
But you’d never know about any of that if it wasn’t for press releases, phone calls or emails from other people letting The Times know about C.T.’s latest achievement. He would sing the praises of anyone else before he’d ever speak a word of praise for his own deed. That’s just the kind of guy C.T. was. Always giving, always working for the betterment of others, but never wanting to take any of the credit.
C.T. was a huge advocate for whatever he was involved in, and he was involved in so, so many worthy causes. He loved to raise others up, and he seemed absolutely tireless in those efforts.
I’m going to miss C.T. immensely, but I consider myself (and the Fountain Hills community he loved so much) blessed for having known him.