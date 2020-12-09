Over the past 47 years The Fountain Hills Times has provided publications to the Fountain Hills area that businesses can advertise in and drive traffic to their door. One of the creative marketing ideas we came up with was Holiday Cash In The Hills. This year we did not do the contest because of COVID-19, but thought it would be a great time to roll out a new product and change things up.
Deals in the Hills is the name of our newest addition to our series of publications and will be a quarterly mailer. The first copy should be in your mailbox sometime this week. In addition to the print version of the mailer, you can also access the digital copy through our website at fhtimes.com.
We were aiming for 32 pages for our first edition and we reached our goal. The first edition of Deals in The Hills features local businesses who are offering savings through the holiday season and beyond the month of December.
If you’re on Facebook, please go in and like the Deals in the Hills page. This page will feature businesses who advertise in the mailer. This is another outlet for our local businesses to reach the public with savings or simply to market themselves.
We are also coming up on our deadline to get into the 2021 Business Directory, which will be on Jan. 22. This will be delivered to every doorstep in town in March. If you are interested in placing an advertisement in the directory, please contact Brent or Duke to set of a time to work on the copy and design ad.
The annual Business Directory is well used by the Fountain Hills community and I highly encourage you to advertise your business if you have not done so yet.