This month’s Chamber Update welcomes fall with a new crispness in the mornings and evenings that marks the end of summer. What else marks the beginning of fall? Ribbon cuttings! We are back in full swing with multiple ribbon cuttings one to two times per week welcoming new businesses here to Fountain Hills. We are so grateful for our partnerships with the Town of Fountain Hills and The Times for the community support for these new businesses.
Town officials Mayor Dickey and Council Member Mike Scharnow attend almost every single ribbon cutting the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce promotes while The Times’ own Barb Charzuk is always there to report for the paper. The effort made by these organizations to help us support and promote our business climate is greatly noticed and appreciated.
In order to promote our almost 400 member strong Chamber of Commerce, we advocate, educate, support and network while providing community engagement driven events. Advocacy on behalf of our local businesses began last month in meeting with Development Director John Wesley at the Town of Fountain Hills to advocate for our local businesses as the Town is drawing up a newly updated sign ordinance. The development director invited the Chamber and a few Chamber-recommended local businesses to partake in the beginnings of the planning for the sign code ordinance.
Education continues with two Chamber University classes per month, available complimentary to the entire community, not just Chamber Members.
Community Engagement through Chamber-created and sponsored events included sponsoring the modified Oktoberfest brought to you by Fountain Events and sponsoring Class IV of the Fountain Hills Leadership Academy, brought to you by the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association (iloveFountainHills.org).
Our community engagement continues with our Community Expo this month with a special public policy presentation from SRP at 3 p.m. on Oct. 23. Our famous art fair, Fountain Festival, not only promotes tourism in Fountain Hills but also locally supports countless nonprofit organizations who count on this event for their annual fundraising goals. Lastly, our Thanksgiving Day parade and Stroll in the Glow with the Chill in the Hills ice skating rink are just around the corner with Thanksgiving Day just 50 days from today!
All of our events have received record attendance and our most recent FHConnect Quarterly breakfast in September did not disappoint. Over 80 attended to hear James Smith, economic development director for the Town of Fountain Hills, and Dan Kovecivic, vice president of WhiteStone REIT, who own the Bashas’ Plaza. We welcomed 24 new businesses and enjoyed a lovely breakfast.
Our next quarterly breakfast will be our way to say thank you to our members and community for the past year as we head into our 45th year as a Chamber. With this breakfast being so close to the holidays in mid-December, we will have holiday entertainment and Joe Bill from the Dark Sky Discovery Center presenting. This breakfast will be free to all of our Chamber members and non-members are invited to join us for half price. Eagle Mountain truly does a beautiful spread and it is rumored they serve the best bacon in Arizona.
We look forward to the next year of celebrations aligning with the Town’s 30/50-year and our 45th-year anniversary. The incorporation of our Town 30 years ago and the 50th anniversary of our fountain festivities begin the day of our Stroll in the Glow and will continue throughout 2020. We plan to honor and promote our Chamber businesses with monthly anniversary celebrations throughout the year. We welcome the community to join us as we promote and celebrate our local businesses all year long.