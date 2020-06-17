During these difficult and tumultuous times it is hard to find the correct words to create a Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce update to share with our wonderful community. As businesses and organizations navigate the processes and decisions of safely re-opening, remaining closed, offering virtual and contactless services and products and safeguarding their property with new security measures, your chamber is here to support you and your efforts.
We provide 10 different marketing opportunities for all chamber members, as well as virtual Elite Leads referral groups, networking, education and advocacy for our local businesses and organizations. We are constantly working behind the scenes in support of you. We have webinars available through our FHChamber Covid-19 Resources Facebook page if you would like tips and education regarding best practices for the safety of you, your staff and our residents. We continue our Save Local Campaign, “Survive Today, Thrive Tomorrow,” to help our local economy recover quickly with mini Facebook Live commercials for the Chamber member businesses.
Thank you to our community for your support embracing the local businesses and organizations. We invite the entire community to “Meet the Candidates” on June 25 at 8 a.m. virtually through an online Zoom webinar platform. Our Mayor of Fountain Hills, Ginny Dickey, will share along with our existing and incoming Town Council members. We are thrilled to partner with the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association, as well as SRP to bring you this forum. SRP will provide a leader within their organization to moderate the program and ask the candidates questions for our community to have the opportunity learn more about our local elected officials and their plans for our community. For more details, please visit our website our Facebook page, the FHCCA site or the advertisement for this event in this week’s Fountain Hills Times.
We know the last few months have been trying. We also know when we all come together to provide support for each other, we can get through any adversity in our town, our state and our nation.