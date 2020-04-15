The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is member-driven and community-minded and we are working diligently to take a proactive approach to support our local business economy. We have focused our outreach and approach around communication in the following ways and we encourage the business community of Fountain Hills (Chamber member or not) to tap into the informational resources we have made available to you.
Text communication: To receive updates via text please text to the number 313131 with the message “FHChamber” (no spaces). You can opt out at any time.
E-blasts in the form of newsletters: Three e-newsletters are sent to over 6,000 subscribers each week. Go to our website and click on the “subscribe to our newsletters” at the bottom of the home page to be included. Mondays are our Chamber news, Wednesdays are specials and deals from local businesses and Thursdays are upcoming events. During this time, all E-blasts are COVID-19 resources and information related.
CEO updates: During the crisis of the pandemic, there are one to three updates weekly and during normalcy, typically one monthly update.
Facebook pages: Along with our Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, we have just created an additional page, “Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Resources,” as a one-stop location to find valuable information from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Association and more. We added a red link to the top of our website (FHChamber.com) that leads directly to this new page. The second red link added leads to Arizonatogether.org for more information.
We launched several social media campaigns; one as an event where we invited all local restaurants, bakeries, bars and eateries to participate as co-hosts titled “FH Take Out and Menus” to keep the community updated with local restaurants. We created this as an event in order to show up daily from March 17 to April 30 in Facebook newsfeeds, therefore giving the local establishments the most exposure.
The second campaign is titled “Highlight Days” and we encourage participation to bring some positivity and lightheartedness during a difficult time. Highlight days include Wellness Wednesday, Thankful Thursday, Take-out Tuesday, etc.
Facebook Live videos, also available on our Chamber YouTube channel, are the most crucial piece of information for our local economy and surround the financial relief programs in place. We urge every local business to tap into the funds available to you. This includes the Payroll Protection Program, which is a 100 percent forgivable loan when used for payroll and overhead expenses. PPP is available through local financial institutions as government funds. If you are a business owner with less than 500 employees, you qualify. If you are a self-employed person, you qualify. If you are an independent contractor, you qualify. Every local businessperson should apply for the funds available, not only for their professional sustainability and success but also to help our local economy recover as rapidly as possible.
There are two additional resources available through the Small Business Association; the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the $10,000 grant, available by applying at disasterloan.sba.gov. If you have any questions at all, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your local Chamber for support.