The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is actively working with the Town of Fountain Hills, The Arizona Sign Association, The Governmental Affairs liaison with the Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors, and a large number of our business and local non-profit organizations to support special amendments for the recent sign ordinance update.
We are appreciative of John Wesley, The Development Services Director with Town of Fountain Hills, for including the Chamber of Commerce in the development of the new sign ordinance. As most are aware, cities and towns are updating sign ordinances around the country in order to comply with the 2015 Reed v Town of Gilbert Supreme Court Case regarding regulating content.
Mr. Wesley of the Town of Fountain Hills contacted myself at the Chamber to join in initial stakeholder meetings regarding the sign ordinance update on Sept. 18, 2019, almost two years ago. Mr. Wesley has stated and the Chamber agrees the temporary sign placement was not included in the discussion at those initial stakeholder meetings. The subsequent meetings and public council meetings from January through April also did not have any red flags or causes for concern regarding temporary signs.
The language to disallow temporary signs in right-of-ways was introduced at the May 18, 2021 council meeting, the meeting the new sign ordinance was adopted by a 4-3 vote. This is the reason members of the business community, some members of Planning and Zoning and the Chamber have been vocal regarding being taken by surprise by the new sign ordinance; this temporary sign placement in right-of-ways was a new addition on May 18, 2021 meeting.
The Chamber has identified more than 50 businesses directly and negatively affected by the portion of the sign ordinance detailing the temporary signs placement that lie in zero lot line areas, or with right-of-way paved sidewalks up to their storefront. This does not include the hundreds of realtors and real estate agents who are dramatically affected by the new sign ordinance regarding directional temporary signage.
As a destination location, our businesses rely on temporary signage to draw in visitors and residents alike. We want to establish a solution that addresses needs equally, regardless of location. Allowing some businesses temporary signage because they have access and disallowing other businesses temporary signage because of zero lot line and large right-of-ways is not equitable to all business owners within our community.
Lastly, since there are zero documented cases in Fountain Hills in over a decade due to safety concerns of temporary signs, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce would like to see that the Town allow as much as they can to encourage businesses and organizations to advertise and draw local support. We are excited to continue to work with the new collaboration group with a goal to help both our businesses and nonprofits thrive.