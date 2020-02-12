We started off 2020 with our new anniversary breakfasts in January and just hosted our February Chamber anniversary members for their anniversary breakfast. This new anniversary breakfast event is just for 2020 to align with the Town’s year of celebration with the 30 year incorporation anniversary, the 50 year Fountain anniversary and our Chamber’s 45 year anniversary.
What a delight to have a smaller sampling of members to network with and get to know according to their anniversary month with the Chamber. Thank you to Euro Pizza Cafe for hosting the first three months (January through March) of breakfasts!
The Chamber hosted the State of the Town address at the end of January. Thank you to the Town’s staff, elected officials and of course Mayor Dickey for presenting and doing a superb job sharing the state of our town. This free event “sold out” with a waiting list of business members and community residents to learn the state of Fountain Hills from 2019 and what to expect for 2020.
We have hosted three Chamber Universities so far in 2020 and welcome the community to attend any of our future Chamber U’s as a complimentary educational seminar. We have our member benefits orientation the last Tuesday of each month at noon and we have “Pool School,” hosted by Lizard Pools, coming up in March. Pool School will be an educational class teaching homeowners how to take care of their own pools, should they choose to not hire a service company like Lizard Pools or any of the other fantastic pool service companies available here in Fountain Hills.
We look forward to our Fountain Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts coming up Feb. 21-23 and would like to share our newly updated website dedicated for the events (both November and February shows), FountainHillsArtFairs.com. Previous Chamber Board Member, Dan Margolis, has graciously organized a Fallen Soldier fly over in memory of Sharon Morgan for noon on Saturday, Feb. 22, during the fair. This will be the first show without our Sharon Morgan and we are truly honored by this gesture and thank Dan for organizing!
Congratulations to Chamber non-profit member EVIT/East Valley Institute of Technology for officially launching their co-working, business accelerator and incubation space. We are pleased to share Chad Wilson, director of EVIT, will be our guest speaker at our next quarterly breakfast March 19 at 7:30 a.m. at Eagle Mountain. Pre-registration is required if you are interested in attending at FountainHillsChamber.com.
I have recently presented our Chamber of Commerce at many local organizations and have driven down our Mission Statement to just four words (at those presentations) that I would like to share with you: “Community Minded, Member Driven.” I am thrilled to promote our local business community and encourage residents to reach out to us or me personally, should you have questions or concerns regarding the Chamber of Commerce. To get an insider’s look into our Chamber, make sure to attend one of our member benefits orientations or watch our new video on our YouTube channel; just search for “Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce” on YouTube.