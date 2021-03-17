As we look back on the previous 12 months the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has strengthened partnerships with the Town of Fountain Hills, the Yavapai Nation, non-profit organizations and business partners within our community.
We have focused on continuing to be the source of information for COVID-19 resources for the business community and non-profits. We are so grateful for the Town Council members attending every outdoor ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new business celebration since we re-launched in January 2021, after a 10-month hiatus. Council members Gerry Friedel, Michael Sharnow and Sharron Grzybowski have welcomed our new members and we even had Mayor Dickey make a special appearance in February. Mayor Dickey has also presented at many of our EVCCA (East Valley Chamber of Commerce Alliance) Mayor’s Roundtable presentations along with the mayors and CEO’s of seven other Valley Chambers of Commerce.
We look forward to further strengthening our alliance in order to best serve and support our local business and non-profit community. We are grateful to continue to proceed with the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts April 9-11, which overlaps with the Town of Fountain Hills’ Music Fest on April 10. This collaborative effort to provide a safe and entertaining weekend in April is truly needed for our local business community, artist community and residents.
The collaboration and cooperation of local stakeholder businesses has truly been dramatic as we launch Non-Profit of the Month in partnership with Fountain View Village in March, launch the Chamber Gift Shop featuring local retailers in April, launch the rotating Chamber Art Show at the newly renovated Chamber building utilizing local Fountain Hills artists in April and launch industry stakeholder meetings starting in May. We strive for synergy within our community, supporting and serving one another so all businesses “Survive Today, Thrive Tomorrow.”
The Yavapai Nation, with their new We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, hosted our outdoor Chamber Mixer in March and we also look forward to hosting an event in 2021 in partnership with We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. Sipps Coffee and Eatery will sponsor our new “Brew with Betsy” event on March 30 to learn all of the best ways to maximize membership benefits with the Chamber.
Our featured Non-Profit of the Month is Fearless Kitty Rescue in March, with Fountain View Village hosting a luncheon BBQ on March 18 and all proceeds benefiting Fearless Kitty. In April the Chamber, along with Fountain View Village, selected the Fountain Hills Theater and the FHCCA as the Non-Profits of the Month for April to support the Theater’s “Coming Together” community follies program as well as a show preview fundraiser luncheon for the Theater. The FHCCA will be hosting their third Non-Profit Network Retreat in April, which has proven to be educational, motivational and a large support for many local non-profit organizations which we support wholeheartedly.
Our largest Chamber networking event, FHConnect Quarterly Breakfast, will be held on the new Morgan Memorial Outdoor Event Patio, sponsored by Desert Financial, with breakfast sponsored by MorningStar Fountain Hills. Our guest panel for the breakfast are four featured Gala award winners from last year to keep the excitement going regarding our next Gala, ReMix! Celebrate all of your lost holidays, vacations and celebrations from 2020 with the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce at our 2021 ReMix Gala near the end of April! Make sure to vote for Business Person of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Community Volunteer of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Young Professional of the Year and much more on our fhchamber.com website during the month of March.
After a very difficult and trying 12-plus months, we are looking positively to all of the reasons to celebrate our community.