Even with Saturday getting “rained out,” the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts almost brought record numbers to Friday and Sunday. Artists and local businesses alike shared they had their best show yet with the increased traffic. This was the first show our Events and Marketing Manager, Paige Lorentzen, was in charge of without the direction of Sharon Morgan and she did an amazing job. The flyover tribute to Sharon was pushed to Sunday due to the weather and was so touching. Thanks again to Dan Margolis for coordinating and executing that amazing memorial to our first female mayor for Fountain Hills and our signature events manager at the Chamber for 30 years. I’m certain Sharon would have been proud of the result and touched by the tribute.
The success of our art shows allow the Chamber to keep our members’ dues the lowest of all chamber dues in the Phoenix area. It also allows us the opportunity to bring our community the Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Stroll in the Glow and the Chill in the Hills. Thank you to our local residents and businesses for your continued support.
We have had countless ribbon cuttings for new businesses and new Chamber members in the past year and we are thrilled to share we have our first groundbreaking ceremony for 2020. We welcome Fountain Hills Medical Center, Fountain Hills’ first hospital, with their groundbreaking coming soon. The doctors will have an opportunity to speak to the services they will offer at our next FHConnect quarterly breakfast. They will join our keynote speaker, Chad Wilson, superintendent from EVIT (East Valley Institute of Technology) as a speaker at our quarterly FHConnect Networking breakfast that morning. The public is invited to both the groundbreaking as well as the FHConnect breakfast, with registration required.
While you’re on our Chamber site registering for the FHConnect breakfast, make sure to nominate your local businesses for our upcoming gala and awards! Our Chamber’s 45th anniversary year of celebrations, along with the Town’s 50th year of celebration, continues with our monthly Member Anniversary Breakfast. Chamber members who share an anniversary in that month are featured prominently on our social media, in our weekly Times advertisement as well as welcomed to this intimate networking opportunity. We appreciate our Members and our community and look forward to a very busy and event-filled March.