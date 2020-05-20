“Survive today, thrive tomorrow to help our economy recover quickly,” is the Chamber of Commerce’s Save Local campaign. We launched the Save Local campaign with a video on April 25 with the support of Mayor Ginny Dickey from the Town of Fountain Hills and Brent Cruikshank, publisher of The Times, who were both also featured on the video.
The video is prominently featured on the Chamber of Commerce website at fhchamber.com, as well as on the Chamber’s Facebook page and Chamber’s COVID-19 Resources Facebook Page. We launched with a Save Local day of May 1, encouraging residents to support local businesses by buying gift cards, ordering takeout and writing positive reviews. We heard from dozens of businesses who shared an increase in business that day for a successful launch.
We selected May 1, as many businesses were hoping the Governor’s stay-at-home order would expire on the original April 30 date. However, as we all know, it had been extended until May 15 and we wanted our local business community to feel support on that day! To continue our Save Local campaign, we are doing “mini commercials” at local Chamber businesses as Facebook Live videos shared on the Chambers Facebook page, as well as on Fountain Hills Connection on Facebook. We have a 12”x12” square window decal, “Survive Today, Thrive Tomorrow,” to support local and help our economy. Please visit these local businesses and help them “Survive Today” so they can “Thrive Tomorrow.”
We are sharing responsible, best practices these businesses are using as their new protocols for the community residents to feel confident and secure to visit their establishment. For our local business community who are not already a member of the Chamber of Commerce, we are here for you as well. Please reach out to us for support and know we are your advocate.
Many businesses applied for the Economic Injury Disaster Loans, grants and the Payroll Protection Program when these programs first launched. If you were unsuccessful, we encourage you to try again as many local businesses are finally being funded after the third or fourth try.
For self-employed and freelance workers, unemployment benefits are now available to you. All of the resources for the Economic Relief Programs are available on Facebook via the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce Covid-19 Resources Page.