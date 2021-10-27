The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has voted to officially endorse the FHUSD’s budget overrides.
The Maintenance and Operations Budget Override is a continuation of the existing override, which is 15% over the district’s revenue control limit, $15.7 million. For 2022-2023, the override is $1.3 million per year with a reduction in years six and seven by one third. We are currently in the fourth year of the M&O Override. The tax rate is $.23 per $100, which yearly comes out $23 per $100,000 of assessed valuation. For a home priced at $369,000, that total comes out to $89.
FHUSD utilizes the funding for items not funded by the state education budget but of importance to the academic development of children. These services include all-day kindergarten, teacher salary increases, professional development. It also includes hiring of additional staff for literacy support, financially rewarding staff for outstanding performance, and will enable the district to maintain outstanding programs, such as AVID. Without the override funding, the school district would see increased class sizes, only half-day kindergarten, the elimination of programs, and teacher salaries well below the average in the Phoenix valley.
The District Additional Assistance Budget Override is a $750,000 renewal of the DAA (Capital) Override. The override is up to 10% of the district’s revenue control limit or $750,000. In prior years, this was grouped with the bond initiative. The district is currently not asking for a bond initiative. The override will renew for 2022-2023 and continue for six years (seven years in total). The annual tax rate will be $.1306 for an annual rate of $10.45 per $80,000 assessed valued home. The override covers items that cannot be met with an existing bond or capital budget. The DAA override can pay for things like textbooks, student computers and related technology, furniture, building improvements and pupil transportation vehicles. Without the funding, FHUSD would be unable to keep up with the ever-changing technology needs and resources for instruction.
FHUDS utilizes the funding for many of the above items but focus on the use of software and hardware to provide instructional materials for students to include online resources and textbooks, transportation vans, and furniture and equipment. The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce Board believes that by supporting the override, it will improve the local school system. A good school system is a big draw for young families and new professionals to move to town, which directly will positively benefit the local business community in the future.
Please be sure to vote in person by Nov. 2, 2021 (if Oct. 26 mail-in ballot was not achieved) in support of this important funding initiative.