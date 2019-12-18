According to Fountain Hills’ River of Time Museum, the history of the Lower Verde River Valley dates between 5 and 10 million years ago when the Colorado Plateau uplifted, creating the mountains, buttes, and hills we recognize today. From its earliest days, people living in the valley have used the waters of the Verde River to thrive.
Fast forward to contemporary history: Bountiful living still depends on water. On December 15, 1970 (50 years ago), the town’s world-famous fountain with its remarkable 560-foot plume of water was launched. Thirty years ago, on December 5, the town of Fountain Hills was incorporated, growing from a population of approximately 10,000 to more than 24,000 residents today. These landmark milestones highlight the visionary goals of leaders past and present, who have fostered thoughtful growth and a healthy economy.
EPCOR is proud to be a part of this community as it plans for the future. Skilled water system infrastructure development and management is among the keys to economic growth. EPCOR’s team of Fountain Hills-based water system professionals works 24/7/365, no matter the hour or the weather, delivering clean water reliably to your homes and businesses. In just over a year we’ll celebrate our own milestone, marking our first decade serving customers in Fountain Hills, and we look forward to celebrating many more.
As Fountain Hills commemorates these landmark occasions with a year of celebration, we salute the leaders and members of this community for doing the work that helps make this a great place to live. Fountain Hills has it all: residents who look out for one another, parks, mountain trails and water for recreation, a vibrant arts and restaurant scene, and cultural events where we can celebrate our region and this one-of-a-kind community. We celebrate with you and because of you.
Frank Metzler is Director of Operations for EPCOR, including the communities of Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, Paradise Valley and Anthem.