This is the second of a two-part column on how the business community got its start.
Mr. G’s Interiors was opened by Bill and Lois Grate on La Montana Drive, behind the U-Tote-M Store, on March 15, 1973. The Grates moved to the Phoenix area in 1959 from Ohio. They opened their first store in Scottsdale in 1967 and later opened stores in Tempe and Mesa. In 1975, the Fountain Hills location was moved to a much larger two-story building with a showroom near Saguaro Boulevard and Parkview Avenue. They operated that until their retirement in 2005. Bill Grate was an active Noon Kiwanis member, while Lois was active with the Chamber of Commerce including long-time service as an Ambassador.
The community’s first restaurant, Stan’s Beef N’ Burger, opened its doors on March 19, 1973. Bob Munson and son-in-law Stan Davies were partners in the venture. It had seating for 114. Some of the menu items were burgers, steaks, sandwiches and salads. The building became more famous as Appelwick’s, a fine-dining restaurant that opened in the late 1970s. Owner Omer Appelwick expanded the building to include a formal dining room that served as a meeting place and banquet facility for local clubs and organizations. It was located on the corner of Saguaro and Shea boulevards. After Mr. Appelwick’s death, the restaurant changed hands numerous times until it caught fire in April 1986.
Valley National Bank opened a branch on the corner of Avenue of the Fountains and Verde River Drive in late April 1973. It is still operating in the same location as Chase Bank.
Adams Brothers Interiors and Sherri’s Gift Shop opened in June 1973 on Saguaro Boulevard. They were both close to Colony Drive. The interior design store offered carpet, draperies and accessories and was owned by Rick and Len Adams. Hopi and Zuni Indian jewelry, candles, T-shirts, cards and post cards were among the items sold in the gift shop. Owners were Bob and Sherri Carpenter.
Other businesses that opened that summer were Red Carpet Realty, White Sun Realty, Dymar Company, Fountain Secretarial and Answering Service, Fountain Hills Janitorial and Fountain Hills Security Police.
The town’s third restaurant opened in September 1973. A popular coffee shop, it was called Huck Finn’s. It was located on the corner of Saguaro Boulevard and Panorama Drive.
The first beauty shop was opened by Robert Duncan and was called Mr. Ron’s Hairstylists. It was located at 11855 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Paul’s Hardware opened its first store in Fountain Hills in December 1973 as a True Value store. Also opening in December were CBM Building Materials and McDowell Mountain Stationery and Office Supplies (later called Gridleys) on Saguaro Boulevard.
The Village Bazaar opened in December at Fountain Park with eight shops, making it the first town shopping center. Among the shops that opened were Rainbow Gift House, Mr. G’s Accents, Fountain Fashions, Leisure Crafts, Turquoise Tepee, Casa de las Leones, Casa Verde Del Camino and Fountain Kone Emporium.
Fountain View Appliance opened for business in February 1974. Operated by Ruth Lowry, it sold items ranging from small kitchen appliances to televisions, washers and dryers and electric ranges. It was located on Enterprise Drive.
As the months passed in 1974, many new businesses opened their doors. The Fountain Hills business community was on its way.