I am sure if you have been down to the park you have seen the big “50” sign. When the sign was first put up some people were confused about what the sign meant. Some thought it was possibly someone’s birthday, and it was put up as a surprise. Now when you pass by you’ll see the answer. A plaque a hash tag, #Ftnat50 gives you the clue. The sign is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Fountain.
Planning for the 50th anniversary celebration started a while back. A committee was formed to plan the year end celebration and all the events throughout 2020 leading up to the final events. I was honored that Jim Dickey approached me about being on the committee as one of the head chairs.
Individuals on the committee are assigned to different roles. I am in charge of media publicity. We have a logo we have been using in conjunction with events around town. We have a date set for the celebration. The big event is set for Dec. 5. We decided to combine the Stroll in The Glow and the Balloon Glow all in one event which will likely end with a big show in the park to be announced at a later date.
We also have an online store up and running where you can purchase merchandise. Visit the online store at bogopromotion.com. Click on the link to take you to the Fountain at 50 Store. You can also stop by Bogo Promotions located at 11881 N. Saguaro Blvd. to shop for merchandise.
You can buy or order T-shirts, performance polo shirts, hats, visors, grocery tote bags, water bottles, ceramic 15 oz. cups and coffee mugs. Thanks to Jeff Poynter at Bogo Promotions for all his help with the store.
Remember to stop by the “50” sign down at the park and take a photo. There are two signs: one is located on the west end of the park, and the other at the east end. You can submit it to The Fountain Hills Times or use the hashtag on social media.
In addition to the end of the year celebration The Times will publish a magazine to celebrate the town’s history. This will be mailed to residents and will be a nice piece to add to the collection of souvenirs you purchase through the store.
I encourage you to either go online or in person to the store to look at the selection. Your purchase not only helps a local business but the committee as well. We want to make this a year to remember.
Be sure to watch for history columns from my father, Alan, in this space, as well as our monthly historical pieces by reporter Bob Burns. Also, each week we have a feature on the Opinion Page with headlines from the past. This celebration brings back a lot of memories. We hope you are enjoying these features.