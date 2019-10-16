It is time to get more social in our community. FH Social has launched on the Fountain Hills Times website, fhtimes.com. Drive more revenue and engage readers by sharing your social media posts with our local readers.
Fhtimes.com has added a section to allow your message posted to the local community in real time. You can increase your social media audience with our 1.2 million yearly page views.
You can link up to three of your social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to our site. Each time you post something to your page it will automatically transfer to our site with no extra work on your end.
This is a great opportunity to share your message with readers who have not yet liked your page. You will also be able to reach an audience who does not have a social media presence. You can visit our site at fhtimes.com to review the FH Social feature which appears under our main news feed.
Fhtimes.com averages about 100,000 page views per month. These are readers coming to our site to receive the local news as well as accessing the E-Edition. If you’re interested in learning more please call a sales rep at 480-837-1925 and they will be happy to assist you on this new service.
The Fountain Hills Residential and Business Directory’s early discount deadline is approaching, and you have the opportunity to save 10 percent if you sign up by Friday, Oct. 18. The directory is delivered to every door in Fountain Hills along with our annual Dining Guide in March. The final deadline to reserve space is Jan. 17, 2020, but signing up a few months ahead will save you 10 percent.
If you’re not in the directory, I do encourage you to get an ad in. I hear from people in town all the time that they are shocked we still put out a phonebook but the reason for this is it gets results for our advertisers. I call my current advertisers every year and I never really get any hesitation about renewing for the upcoming year.
This past Friday Gina and I were fortunate to take the Desert Belle sunset cruise. This was a ribbon cutting event for Scott Sommers’ company, ProSkill Services. This was my first time on this cruise, and it was a great time.
The cruise takes you on a 45 minute ride to the other end of Saguaro Lake. Along the way you will see great scenery of the mountains surrounding the lake up close and a closer look of Four Peaks. On this night, we had a bonus sight: the nearly-full moon rising above the mountains and reflecting off the lake. Technically the full moon was Saturday but it was close enough.
There sometimes is live entertainment on the cruise as well as cocktails. I would highly recommended it if you’re looking for something to do. This would also be a great way to show off the Arizona scenery to your family or guests visiting from out of town.
I want to thank Scott Sommers and ProSkill for the invite. Gina and I had a great time.