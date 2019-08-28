Where is the thunder and lightning? Where are the dust storms or as some people call them, Haboobs. Most importantly where is the rain?
I was with all of you in late May saying we were very lucky to be getting cooler temps this late in the year but I would trade that all back for just maybe three or four storms this summer. This was a very strange year for weather but I recall we had a year like this in the early 2000’s.
Growing up in Fountain Hills in a house in Courtside Villas I recall looking out the window around 2 p.m. every day and see the clouds starting to build up over Four Peaks. We had a loft which was where I ran up the ladder to take a look at the storm building up in the distance. Let me remind you that as a kid in Fountain Hills in the ‘80s, this was pretty exciting.
It was always a big thing when the storms would roll in mid-afternoon. When this happened I would call my friends up and we would meet in the wash that bordered my neighborhood and the Villas. We loved to run through the wash and play Rambo. It was like our own jungle in the rain like what you see in the movie, and the rolling thunder to go along with it.
Another reminder about my childhood in the 80’s and that is we had no cell phones or internet so going out and running around with friends was the thing back then.
The monsoon season was something I always looked forward to and even so now as an adult. I don’t run around in the wash anymore when I see the first drop of rain but there is nothing like watching a good storm.
My dog, Buddy, who passed away a few years ago was not a fan of the monsoon. There were times when overnight storms would roll through and it wasn’t the thunder that woke me up but it was Buddy’s shivering body that got me up. He would always latch on to me when there was a storm.
I was curious if our new dog Marley would react the same way but so far we haven’t really had the chance to find out. I believe we still have a few weeks left of the monsoon but looking at the 10 day forecast this past Monday morning I am not holding my breath for anything to form over the mountains to the east.
***********
If you’re a business owner in town who advertises in the annual directory you should have received your renewal notice. This is an opportunity for you to pay in advance and receive a 10% discount on your ad in the directory that will be out in March.
Those of you who have a business and have not advertised in the directory can take advantage of the early discount as well. Your investment in the directory is money well spent. People in this town still use the book and if you are looking for more information and rates please contact one of the sales representatives here at The Times.
I also want to remind you when renewing the ad or signing up for the first time to look into our online directory as well. This can be packaged with your print ad your sales representative can go over all that with you as well.
***********
Summer is coming to an end very soon. This is the time of the year I welcome fall to return. I am done with the heat and I look forward to all the people who leave for the summer to return and help our local businesses and restaurants in town. Here is to a strange year. We went from a wet and even a snowy winter to a very dry summer. I wonder what the rest of the year will bring.