The Fountain Hills Times offers the most accurate and complete coverage of the stories and events that impact your life and our town.
We truly are your one-stop shop. For less than a dollar a week you can subscribe for home delivery and the e-edition.
As a reminder, a monthly calendar of events, featuring local, valley and state events, appears the last week of each month in The Times. (If the first of the month is on Wednesday, the calendar appears in that issue.) This two-page spread can be found in the back of the A section.
We also have an online community calendar for mostly local events and activities. Event organizers can place their activities at no charge at fhtimes.com/calendar. Those events can appear on the 4:30 News email that goes out each weekday.
Recently we started “Fountain Hills After Dark,” a list of live entertainment at the bars and restaurants who advertise with us. This addition has been very popular with our readers. I have gotten so much positive feedback from this. In addition to the list appearing in the paper, I post it on our Facebook page, which is also shared throughout social media community pages.
On our website, fhtimes.com, we recently added FH Social. FH Social delivers social media feeds from local businesses. If you have a local business and would like to reach a larger audience who is not currently following your social media page, please contact us at 480-837-1925.
*******
Speaking of what is going on in Fountain Hills, I want to congratulate class 4 of The Leadership Academy. I was fortunate to be a part of class 2. This is a program where you will learn a lot about our town. In addition to learning about different local government entities and institutions, you have an opportunity to be heard.
During the graduation ceremony you or possibly two or three others team up to present what you think would be a great addition to Fountain Hills. This past Thursday I heard many great ideas at the graduation ceremony. If you are interested in joining be sure to look for the article in the paper when class 4 starts to recruit class 5. There are usually 18 spots open. Sign up as soon as possible when the recruitment starts.
*******
On a sad note Gina and I lost our cat this past Saturday. We had her for about a year after taking her in from some friends of ours. She was 20 years old but had so much energy for her age. She was not eating anymore and so we placed a call to her “real” mom. She came over and made that hard decision to let her go. We were lucky to be her foster parents for a short period of time but she will be missed. It is weird not to hear that purr of hers when she sees you.