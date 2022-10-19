It is encouraging to see that supporters of the FHUSD bond and override, including the Chamber, believe our local public-school students benefit from quality facilities and services.

The history of education funding in Arizona is fairly dismal. Districts throughout the state routinely operate under M&O and capital overrides, and often resort to selling bonds to keep up with facility needs. We have our residents to thank for our middle and high schools, kindergarten annex at McDowell Mountain and myriad infrastructure and safety improvements. Citizen initiatives prove time and again that Arizonans favor fully funding public schools.