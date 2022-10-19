It is encouraging to see that supporters of the FHUSD bond and override, including the Chamber, believe our local public-school students benefit from quality facilities and services.
The history of education funding in Arizona is fairly dismal. Districts throughout the state routinely operate under M&O and capital overrides, and often resort to selling bonds to keep up with facility needs. We have our residents to thank for our middle and high schools, kindergarten annex at McDowell Mountain and myriad infrastructure and safety improvements. Citizen initiatives prove time and again that Arizonans favor fully funding public schools.
In 2021, every district that asked voters for operations plus capital overrides passed both their questions, except for Fountain Hills. Yet, the FHUSD is our largest employer, an economic development driver with almost endless potential in addition to contributions already realized to the community. Realtor.com stated home values inside top-rated districts were 49% higher than the national median.
Just at a time when the Town and FHUSD are reinvigorating our collaboration – on facility sharing, marketing and economic efforts, safe routes to school, security and resource officers, Stellar Students, Mayor’s Youth Council, Make a Difference Day, AZ Mayors Education Roundtable membership, joint meetings between the Council and Board and more – we are seeing divisive, misleading signage and texts attacking the bond/override and, by extension, our hardworking, committed teachers, staff, principals, Board and innovative superintendent (a former FHHS teacher, principal and Fountain Hills parent himself).
While serving on the FHUSD Board I wrote several education columns. Looking back, not much has changed funding-wise, but the community’s partnerships can still be strong and united.
In 2002, I noted, “With school events at the Community Center, and ongoing shared facilities with the Town, we have developed a unique and beneficial cooperative effort on behalf of our citizens. The District often discussed the merits of the community school model, even a town defined by its excellent schools. Despite the challenges facing our District, Town, and State, there will always be people to count on, who participate and are optimistic. I thank this intensely involved and caring community – parents, educators, businesses, neighbors – for stepping up and charting our future with vision.”
These words from a 2007 letter I wrote supporting similar initiatives ring true today:
“By voting yes on the capital override renewal and the capital bond initiative, the citizens of Fountain Hills will show once again that they are committed to high quality education for our children and intend to offer them the best opportunities to succeed and contribute. A yes vote will allow the outstanding scholastic, artistic and athletic achievements that Fountain Hills is known for to grow and flourish.”