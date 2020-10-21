I recently received a press release that tells me that Joe Arpaio is not taking retirement lightly.
But who among you would expect the 88-year-old Fountain Hills resident and lawman could find a lounge chair on his patio overlooking the fountain more attractive to him than appearing on the evening news?
The press release reads:
“Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the tough-talking lawman and long-time sheriff of Maricopa County, is ready to crack down on the bad guys again. His new book, ‘Sheriff Joe Arpaio - An American Legend,’ was released Tuesday, Oct. 20, by Defiance Press and Publishing. The book promises new revelations on Sheriff Joe’s pardon by President Trump. (Arpaio is, not surprisingly, all-in on the President’s ‘law-and-order’ position), his fight against illegal immigration, his controversial pursuit of the truth behind President Obama’s birth certificate and more.
“Arpaio, known as ‘The Toughest Sheriff in America,’ is a hero to many across the USA -- a living, breathing John Wayne cowboy lawman, a folk hero who says he has been unfairly smeared by his enemies including politicians and media outlets for his colorful but effective tough-on-crime tactics. The book’s forward is from none other than right-wing rocker Ted Nugent, who calls Arpaio ‘a real American hero and patriot.’
“A U.S. Army vet and 25-year veteran of the Drug Enforcement Administration prior to his long run as Sheriff, Arpaio has been praised by President Trump as an ‘American patriot’ who had ‘kept Arizona safe.’ Arpaio has also been lauded by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who credited Sheriff Joe with ‘helping to reduce crime over a long career.’
“The controversial former cop is well-known for strict enforcement of border laws and illegal immigration, as well as being tough on crime and even tougher on the criminals in his jails (some famously wore pink prison underwear).
“But there are many things about Sheriff Joe that might surprise you, including his Hispanic and African American grandchildren, his 55-year marriage and his many awards from animal rights groups including the Arizona Humane Society for his Animal Cruelty Unit’s work.
“To find out more about SheriffJoe’s future plans, his thoughts on current efforts to defund the police around the country, his views on President Trump’s ‘law-and-order’ message to voters, why he wants to wade back into public life rather than enjoy retirement, and the ‘softer side of Sheriff Joe’ that most people aren’t aware of, contact Shaili Priya at 703-622-3882 or shaili@allenmediastrategies.com.”
I received a very nice letter from Arpaio when I retired. He wished me well and called The Times “the best small-town newspaper in the U.S.”
Joe, I never thanked you for the kind words in that letter. That was because it was in a copy of our phone book. I must have packed it away with several other unopened pieces of mail that were with it when we moved to Las Vegas. That was two months later than you mailed it.
I was too embarrassed to contact you then.