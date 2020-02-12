I made a mistake last week and, for that, I apologize.
In the Feb. 5 edition of the paper, a letter ran with the headline “OCD.” As I’m sure most of us know, OCD is an acronym for obsessive compulsive disorder, a condition that millions of people live with.
In the letter and headline, though, the phrase was used to reference something else entirely. I’m not making a comment on the content of that letter, only my failure to realize that running a letter with “OCD” being used for anything other than its actual meaning could be upsetting to our readers, especially those living with the disorder.
I am aware that the term’s use in the letter was intended as a play on the acronym, I simply did not to realize its use in any manner other than its intended meaning could be hurtful.
That’s not an excuse, it’s a failing on my part and I apologize for it.