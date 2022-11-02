The staff of The Fountain Hills Times bids farewell to a tremendous leader this week with the passing of the paper’s founder and President, L. Alan Cruikshank, on Sunday evening, Oct. 30.

This is going to be brief. As of this writing Monday morning, none of us have really had the time to process this loss. Most of the staff has known Alan for decades. In the case of Publisher Brent Cruikshank, he held the distinct honor of calling Alan “Dad.”