My wife, Gina, sent me a photo of a dog that caught her eye and was a rescue. A little over two years ago we adopted a rescue whose name is Hershey, and he turned out to be a great addition to the family. I looked over the photo and information about the dog, and we chose to go see him at an upcoming event.
We got so lucky with Hershey that I had little doubt this dog we were going to see would be a perfect addition, so Gina and I brought Hershey to meet his new younger brother. We hung out with the dog that had the name of Kenny. He was so full of energy and there were a few others who were interested in him.
After holding him and watching him I said to Gina that he would be great for a family with kids. He had so much energy but he was very cute which was tough to say no but we decided to leave without Kenny and keep our eyes open for another opportunity for us and Hershey.
A few days had gone by and we were still in shock about our sweet dog Penny, who we recently put down. Gina and I talked about Kenny but never called back about seeing him again. I thought about him and looked back at his information. Some odd reason I felt it was still right to adopt him.
I contacted the rescue and said to myself if Kenny were still available it was meant to be and I was going to surprise Gina. I reached out the rescue and right away with excitement they said yes he was available. I said I wanted to surprise Gina but this still would be a big decision which I felt Gina should have a say even though I knew it would be a yes.
The rescue brought Kenny to our place to host him for a week and see how he would get along in our household with Hershey. The woman pulled in the driveway with Kenny in the back. She opened the door and handed him to us. He was full of excitement and when we opened the door he felt right at home with us.
Hershey was a little taken back, and I think was jealous when Gina gave Kenny attention. Hershey loves Gina and he is Gina’s baby so it’s understandable. Kenny tried to play with Hershey but he was not feeling it so Gina and I panicked a little that this would not work out.
Kenny was so cute and a very good boy so that would make it even harder to say no. We did not want Hershey to feel alone again so we gave it a few more days. One morning I did hear a few growls and as I walked out to the living room I saw Hershey and Kenny playing together. It was a friendly play between two bothers and it was a relief.
Gina and I started to feel that Kenny is going to be a great fit. There was one other thing we also went back and forth on and that was the name. We wanted a different name for Kenny but we wanted it to sound similar to what he was used to hearing. We came up with names like Harley since he had so much energy but in the end we simply came up with Marley.
He has brought a new energy to the family. He is so well behaved and also a very loving dog. He is not shy but he is also loving and not aggressive to anyone who comes in contact with him. Gina and I enjoy taking the dogs for a walk down the Avenue when the weather gets cooler which brings them so much happiness. I am so thankful we got as lucky with Marley as we did with Hershey. Both are having fun together and we love having them.
Rescue dogs are great if you’re thinking of adding a new family member of your own. They are mostly house trained and up to date with shots and looking for a family of their own. Take it from me, when it comes to a rescue you will not be disappointed.