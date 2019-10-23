I’ve been getting emails lately from various readers of The Times.
Their comments have been very complimentary, and they wondered if they had seen my last column.
No, my previous column was on the Diamondbacks possibly moving to Las Vegas. Coincidentally, there was a story in the morning paper today about Major League Baseball possibly relocating the Oakland A’s to Las Vegas.
There was no mention of Diamondbacks in the entire article. This city is sports crazy.
I intend to write a column on a periodic basis. I know you don’t want to hear about Vegas all the time. But since I was involved with Fountain Hills from its beginning and published The Fountain Hills lls Times for 44 years and am viewed as the town historian, maybe I could mainly write my column based on events and issues from a town history standpoint.
I am having vision problems caused by my Parkinson’s. I have prism vision.
It appears when I’m reading. The condition causes me to see two overlapping images of the same thing. Imagine reading a newspaper with overlapping columns. That’s what I have to work with. I don’t see the double image when I am looking at an object in the distance.
The Mayo Clinic made me a pair of glasses that allows me to read without the double image.
I went in for my annual physical and neurology exam at the Mayo during my last visit to Fountain Hills. My numbers looked good. Blood pressure was 110 over 70 and my heart rate was 62 beats per minute. I was a little anemic and I received an iron infusion several days later.
I haven’t been able to get many columns done lately due to our travels and visitors to our Vegas home.
The month of August, we had our four grandkids from New Jersey visiting. They range in age from five to 11.
We went to San Diego to help daughter Toni and husband Jason celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary. We babysat their five-year-old son, Camden, who was treated to outings to the San Diego Zoo and Legoland.
From there, we went north to Carlsbad and a four-day visit with daughter Holly and her husband, Bruce, and their two girls, Brooke and Addy. They were celebrating their 11th and 9th birthdays. They had 10 friends who spent the night with them in an all-girl campout in their backyard.
While we were there, we celebrated Holly and Bruce’s 12th wedding anniversary by watching a 45-minute video of the family’s safari trip to Africa last summer.
You may have seen a story in last week’s edition about a committee being formed to plan a year-long celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the world famous fountain.
To celebrate this golden anniversary, a group of community members have come together to form the Fountain at 50 Celebration Committee. The goal of the committee is to have everyone in town – from social clubs, businesses, service organizations, to schools and faith-based groups – celebrate their history while commemorating the fountain’s anniversary.
The mission of the Fountain at 50 Celebration Committee is to organize a year-long celebration for the town’s residents and visitors, which recognizes the anniversaries of Fountain Hills’ incorporation (Dec. 5, 2019) and installation of the fountain (Dec. 15, 2020).
The celebration will run simultaneously with the town’s established celebrations and include participation by businesses, clubs and organizations.
The year of celebration will begin on Dec. 7, 2019. An anniversary party, commemorating 30 years of the town’s incorporation, will be held as part of the annual Stroll in the Glow. The year will end with a grand celebration for the 50th anniversary of the Fountain in December 2020.