A number of businesses opened their doors in 1974 to serve an increasing customer base that was created by the success of the Model Home Tour program and new rental projects that were opening in the community. They will be the subject of this week’s Fountain Hills History Lesson.
With more people moving here in greater numbers, particularly younger families, Fountain Hills was well on its way to the success that had been anticipated.
Two firms that had an impact that opened in the community were Bashas’ and Western States Publishers, Inc.
Bashas’ opened the first supermarket in the community in mid-June.
The grocery firm was a well-established Arizona company with stores located throughout the state. The store was only 10,000 square feet. But it meant a lot to Fountain Hills residents. Now you could buy fresh produce and butcher-served meats locally. Until that time, the closest supermarkets were a Bashas’ store on Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive and a Safeway on Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard. You never could keep your ice cream from melting before you could get home from either store.
Our company, Western States Publishers, Inc., began printing The Fountain Hills Times on June 27, 1974, two weeks after the Bashas’ opening. We were counting on those full-page grocery ads from the beginning, but Bashas’ did not start running ads until three years later. It was lean times for our company, however, once Bashas’ became a regular advertiser, they have become one of our most consistent advertisers ever since.
U-Tote-M Markets opened its second store in the community in March 1974 at the corner of Saguaro and Glenbrook boulevards. It was the first location where residents could buy gasoline.
Not far behind was the opening of Red Rock Automotive, more in the center of town, near the Model Home Center. Owner Bob Ryan opened for business prior to the completion of the main building. He had installed the islands that contained the gasoline pumps to allow him to sell gas and a modular building was installed to use as an office until the building was finished.
As I reported in my last column, the first 14 units of the 55-unit La Casa Cafetal luxury apartment complex were completed and available for rent. Those first units were immediately rented, filling a need in the community. More complexes were announced in March 1974, including a five-unit condominium complex called La Casa Cinco on the corner of Oasis Drive and Saguaro Boulevard. The five-unit townhouse project was built by M. J. Como, Inc. and architect Robert Carr.
Other new businesses opening in March 1974 were the Fountain View Appliance Co. and Fountain Pool and Patio Supply in the same building on Enterprise Drive. Also, Fountain Hills LP Gas Co. moved to a larger space in that same complex a year after opening his business in a space he shared with Fountain Hills Insurance Agency. Owner Martin Dawson used the additional space to display gas-powered barbecues and other products.
The first law firm in Fountain Hills, Cain, Kyle, Helm & Britton Attorneys at Law, opened in March 1974, a branch of their Tempe-based law firm in a building located at 11865 N. Saguaro Blvd. That building is currently occupied by Sapori ‘d’Italia.
Incidentally, that building was the location of the first office of The Times. I’ll have more news of 1974 in our next Fountain Hills History Lesson.