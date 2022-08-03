As I mentioned in my previous column, the community experienced record growth in 1984.
Bashas’ announced it would be building a new 36,000-square-foot supermarket in response to a group of housewives that protested with signs calling for the grocery firm to build a bigger store. The previous building was opened in 1974 and was only 10,000 square feet in size.
The housewives were led by residents K.C. Evans, Liz Coady and Carol Braithwaite. Evans and Braithwaite were the same two women who came up with the idea for the White Castle hamburger promotion during the community’s 10th Anniversary Celebration.
After meeting with Bashas’ executives, they agreed to appoint me, as Chamber president, to a committee that would see that the shopping center would become a reality. Members of the committee were Evans, Coady and Braithwaite, Bashas’ Vice President Johnny Basha, Fountain Hills Project Manager for MCO Properties Bill Fisher and commercial developer Bill Grace, whose firm built the center.
The 119,000-square-foot shopping center was built on the southwest corner of the intersection of La Montana Drive and Palisades Boulevard.
A major step toward the development of the community that drew wide-range approval was a road paving agreement reached between the Road Districts and community developer MCO Properties Inc. The policy called for a division of street paving responsibilities and costs.
Under terms of the policy, known as Resolution 40, MCO would pay for all installations in the unplatted areas of the community totaling some 6000 acres.
In the platted or developed area, MCO would pay for all roads to serve unsold lots and roads adjoining undevelopable parcels while the Road District was to be responsible for paving to serve lots that had been sold.
That agreement was reached in March and the Sanitary District came to a similar agreement with MCO for sewer installations several months later.
The community’s first town hall meeting was held in October 1984. Many issues were discussed and 17 resolutions on topics ranging from schools to incorporation were approved during the two-day meeting.
Delegates were selected from a list of names submitted by various organizations in the community.
Both banks in the community got new managers in 1984. Ted Nimie took over the reins at Community Bank (currently named UMB Bank), and John Mahoney was named manager of the Valley National Bank branch. Valley National moved into its new building on the Avenue of the Fountains. Today, we know it as the Chase Bank building.
Dr. Joseph Sandor was named director of the Fountain Hills Family Health Center.
The community lost two of its most dominant citizens in 1984. They were Oliver Johnson, who created the Citizen of the Year Award, and Margaret Jeffrey, who served on a variety of organizations and committees after she and her husband, Tom, relocated to Fountain Hills in 1974. Jeffrey served on the Committee of Architecture and Sanitary District board, donating countless hours to the community.
Special events continued to attract potential residents from the Valley. The Ninth Annual Fountain Festival of Arts and Crafts, under the guidance of Maureen Pignataro, attracted some 26,000 people.
The annual White Castle event attracted 30,000 people and 170,000 of the small burgers were sold.
Local residents enjoyed a very successful Merchant’s Awareness Day, a Christmas in July promotion and the community’s first Oktoberfest. Bill and Anna Keleher won the costume contest.
The Christmas in July was my first time playing Santa Claus. The reason I got the job was that I was under 200 pounds. I was packed with pillows and had a pair of shorts and sandals on. The weight limit was caused by the need for Santa to land in a helicopter at Fountain Park. That began an eight-year tour of duty as Santa both at Christmastime and the July promotion.
Bill Raddatz was named Citizen of the Year for his volunteer work with the Sheriff’s Posse as commander.
Well, that wraps up another year. We’ll have a wrap up of 1985 with the next Fountain Hills History Lesson.