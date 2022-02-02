Well, here we are, ready with another Fountain Hills History Lesson. The year is 1979.
Work began on two major construction projects in January.
One was Courtside Villas, planned for 118 units south and east of the Swim and Racquet Club at Fountain Hills and Saguaro boulevards.
Estes Homes purchased 200 lots from the developer and opened models in January, ranging from 1,268 sq. ft. to 1,926 sq. ft. and selling from $78,390 to $97,500. The development was located off El Lago Boulevard, west of Fountain Hills Boulevard.
A two-story sales and reception center opened at Shea and Saguaro boulevards.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Posse began regular patrols in March under the leadership of Commander Jim Tibbetts.
In January, Valley National Bank (now Chase Bank) announced plans for a permanent branch in Fountain Hills. It would be on the Avenue of the Fountains and Verde River Drive.
The U.S. Postal Service announced it would begin rural delivery in March in Fountain Hills. The post office relocated from Panorama Drive to Colony Drive.
A new development was announced for the Fountain Hills Science and Industrial Park. It was announced by Don Kinder, Lorne Pratt and Joe Brown, principals for development. It was to have a 14,000 sq. ft. building on Laser Drive south of Shea and west of the Robertson Factory building.
The Catholic Church of the Ascension announced in April in April construction of a $450,000 church building on Fountain Hills Boulevard south of Segundo Drive. Phase I is 8,000 sq. ft. The announcement ceremony at the community Reception Center was presided over by Fr. Paul Slanina and Deacon George Clark. Ground was broken in June.
The Fountain Hills Fire District began discussions in April for construction of a permanent fire station. Pratt Properties pledged $100,000 per year for five years for district operations. Fire Board asked to use some of those funds for a new station.
The first of KAET Channel 8’s Great Sundays was held in April in Fountain Hills. Sponsored by Pratt Properties, Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, KAET and Pepsi, the event brought 20,000 visitors to Fountain Park with 3,000 participating in a 10K. Activities included an art show, skydivers, hot air balloon launch and a concert by the Phoenix Symphony. The balloons were canceled after winds kept all but one balloon from getting off the ground. The Chamber later took over the event and renamed it the Fountain Hills Great Fair.
Mountain Bell completed a new $1.5 million switching station in Fountain Hills in March. The facility upgraded residential phone service for the community. Site is at Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards.
Pratt Properties turned over ownership of the Community Center to Fountain Hills Civic Association. The facility served as the Community Center until the current facility opened in 2000. Now, the building is Fountain Hills Theater.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office opened a reporting station in June in Fountain Hills on Saguaro Boulevard south of Shea. Posse Commander Jim Tibbets welcomed Sheriff Jerry Hill to the ceremonies.
La Vida Buena Condominiums began construction on Phase I in June. Some 30 of the planned 101 units were sold prior to the start of construction. JOPRA was the developer of the project at Fountain Hills and El Lago boulevards. Models opened later in the fall.
Models opened in September at the Clear-Aire subdivision by Dixie Kai Homes on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. The development had 60 three- and four-bedroom patio homes.
An expansion of the elementary school was completed in time for fall classes. It was an 11-classroom addition to the existing building. The district had 300 students at the start of school in September, anticipating 400 students by the first of the 1980 calendar year.
A Fountain Hills Civic Association committee led by local attorney, Steve Ventre, began a study of future government options for the community.
Arizona Cable TV installed a transmission tower in November to supply Fountain Hills with service to begin in spring of 1980.
Tibor’s Hungarian Supper Club opened at the location of the Reception Center on Saguaro Boulevard at Colony Drive. Tibor Kleinac’s had Hungarian cuisine, a dance floor and Gypsy troubadours to entertain during the first weeks it was open.
That wraps up another year of Fountain Hills History Lessons.