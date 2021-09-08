With the Fountain Hills Golf Course and eight shops opening in the Village Bazaar shopping center in December 1973, it led to a banner year for business openings in 1974, which is the subject for this week’s Fountain Hills History Lesson.
As more people moved into Fountain Hills, it suddenly became attractive to companies and individuals interested in opening retail stores. This week I’m going to tell you about the businesses that opened in the first half of 1974. (When I sat down to write this column, there were so many businesses that opened in 1974 that I decided to split the original column I had into two columns.)
Fountain Hills Air Conditioning and Heating opened in January 1974. Owners were Rich Davila and Jim Ludt. Their office was located for many years south of Shea Boulevard. They serviced several brands of air conditioning systems.
Anna’s Bathroom Boutique opened in the Enterprise Plaza selling anything from wicker shelves to steam bath units. The boutique and the Howard’s Plumbing office were located in the same suite and were owned by Howard and Anna Chamberlain. The plumbing firm opened in January and the boutique opened in March.
The first dry cleaning firm to open for business was Prestige Cleaners, Inc. in Vista Plaza. Prestige owner, Don Fry, said the new facility was a complete dry cleaning center. Next-day laundry service was also available upon request.
Rainbow Electric and Fountain Hills Lighting Center opened originally in the Enterprise Plaza but they relocated in early 1974 to the new building on Colony Drive. Jack and Anita Thibault were the owners of the firm.
Fountain Hills Liquor Store, the first store of its type in the community, opened for business in February 1974. The store was owned and operated by John Ehrsam. The Spanish mission-style building was located at 13033 N. Verde River Drive. The liquor store carried a complete line of beverages and offered the first drive-up window service in the community.
An Independent Insurance Agency, Allen, Flinn, Allen, opened in February 1974 in the Coplaz I building on Saguaro Boulevard.
The business had operated in Phoenix for 17 years prior to relocating in Fountain Hills.
Wally Flinn managed the office. I remember Wally as a very friendly guy, who ended up being a very good community volunteer.
An architect, who spent eight years working with Frank Lloyd Wright, opened an office in the model home he built and opened when he joined the Fountain HiIls Model Home Tour in February 1974. Blaine Drake worked as an architect in Wright’s Taliesin Studio in Wisconsin and played a role in starting a Taliesin West studio in Scottsdale.
Norm Stickler opened Rainsoft Water Conditioner franchise in January in the Coplaz I building at 11883 N. Saguaro Blvd. I became acquainted with him since he married our secretary at The Times office. Her name was Mary Stickler and this young woman was the fastest typist I had ever seen. We entered her in a state competition and she came in third.
The opening of the community’s first dance club, Knights-Out, was termed a big success by owner Tom Colosimo. A Mesa group — the Kahler Brothers — played for the grand opening. The regular house band was the Larry Short Trio. The dance club was open Thursday through Sunday from 9 – 12:30 p.m.
I can’t remember when Knights-Out closed, but any place that didn’t open until 9 p.m. would certainly have a hard time making it in Fountain Hills. It’s often said that the sidewalks are rolled up here at 9 p.m. Colosimo’s other business, Little John’s Restaurant, was more successful for him. It featured a décor with a Robin Hood theme of old England.
Southwest Savings and Loan opened a branch office in a modular building on the Avenue of the Fountains. On April 1, 1974. Gladys Wood was named branch manager.
When the financial facility later closed, the building was donated to the Fountain Hills Library.
That’s all for this week. I’ll continue more with businesses that opened in 1974 next time.