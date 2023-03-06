Xiomara Artigas passed away on Feb. 14, 2023, at the age of 86. Xiomara recently moved to Fountain Hills after living most of her life in Miami, Fla.
She is survived by sons, Gabriel Artigas, Port Angeles, Wash, Alexander Artigas, Fountain Hills, Ed Artigas, Miami Fla.
She will be remembered as devout to her faith and family, and for her love of travel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Miami (In Memory of Xiomara Artigas).
Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary is handling arrangements.