Winifred (Freddie) Elaine Tranaas, 86, of Fountain Hills, formerly of Mabel, Minn., passed away peacefully at her home at Fountain View Assisted Living on Dec. 31, 2020. Freddie was born on Dec. 31, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pa., to Elizabeth Ostendorf Klinedinst and William Klinedinst along with her twin sister, Nancy.
She graduated from York Catholic High School in 1952, and she later met the love of her life, Norvel Tranaas, from Hesper, Iowa, when he was stationed in Pennsylvania during the Korean war. They were married on May 29, 1954 in Pennsylvania and made their home in Hesper, Iowa, until they eventually moved three miles to Mabel, Minn., where they spent their married life until Norvel passed away in January of 1992 from cancer. Freddie moved to Fountain Hills in 1993 to live near their three children.
Freddie was a wonderful mother, wife, friend, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. She had a heart of gold and was always there for whomever needed her.
She loved to watch movies, go shopping, play cards, visit and spend time with her family. She had a ready smile, and she was a people person, and a compassionate person so she loved her job first at Green Lea Manor Nursing home and her longtime job at Herzog Drugs in Mabel. When she moved to Arizona she went to work for Collection Service Bureau in Scottsdale as part of the administrative staff where she made many friends of all ages.
In June of 2012, Freddie suffered a stroke and so she moved to Fountain View Assisted Living in Fountain Hills, where she was a resident until her death.
Winifred (Freddie) is survived by her three child-ren; daughter, Nancy (Joel) Amdahl, son, Christopher (Rossy) Tranaas, and daughter, Mary (Terry) Sand all of Fountain Hills; her sister-in-law, Sonja Gorham of Mabel Minn.; brother-in-Law, John Taylor Sr. of South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Valerie (David) Arnold, Mike (Megan) Amdahl, Laura (Matt) Anderson, Dylan and Tate Tranaas and Olivia (Angelo Ventenilla) Tranaas, Bryant (Courtney) Sand and Kelby Sand; 10 great-grandchildren, Haley Casterton, Madyson Bradford, Spencer Arnold, Kate and Jack Amdahl, Ashlyn, Brady Charlotte and Brennan Anderson and Zoey Tranaas; as well as four great-great- grandchildren, Zaidon and Annie, and Lane and Harlynn; along with nine nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Moore, her husband Norvel Tranaas; twin sister, Nancy Taylor; her “dad” Robert J Moore; brother-in-law, Francis Gorham; her mother-and-father-in-law, Nikolai and Dagmar Tranaas; a great niece, Elyse Gorham; and her very dear friend, Elizabeth (Liz) Herzog.
Freddie was strong in her Catholic faith and she was ready to go home and be with her loved ones, who were waiting with open arms for her.
We would like to thank Anuca and Fountain View Assisted Living for all of their years of care in making our mom happy and content, with the feeling of being at home in her environment.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Messinger Mortuary in Fountain Hills at 2 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations to the American Cancer Society.