William R. Stolp, 75, of Fountain Hills went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on March 27, 2021. William was born on Nov. 26, 1945 in Whitewater, Wis.
William is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Paul (Julie) and Michael; and daughter, Rebekah Edgell (Michael); and grandchildren, Logan, Allison, Bridget, Paige and Jack.
A funeral service was held at Fountain Hills Christian Center on Saturday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m. Donations can be made to Fountain Hills Christian Center or to the Salvation Army.