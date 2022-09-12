William M. Jurgens, age 68 of Fountain Hills, died on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the guidance of Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.
