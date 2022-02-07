William J. Bennett passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 29, 2022, at the age of 95 at his home for the past seven years at Fountain View Village in Fountain Hills.
Bill was born in Englewood, N.J., on Oct. 5, 1926, preceded in death by his mother, Lydia, and father, William J. Bennett Sr. Also preceded in death was the love of his life and soulmate, June (Borg) Bennett, who passed in 2010 leaving an emptiness in his heart after 63 years of marriage. Bill is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Belzil, her husband Arnold from Fountain Hills and his son, Gary Bennett from Scottsdale. Living out of state, he is also survived by four grandchildren, Bridget and Adria Bennett residing in Virginia, Peter Belzil residing in Arizona and Mandy Cohn and husband, Andy, residing in California. Also survived by three great grandchildren, Kayla and Kaydria Bennett of Virginia and Jaylen Cohn of California. He was also blessed to have a great-great granddaughter, Myla whom he met through FaceTime. Her contagious smile and red hair just made him so happy and proud to meet her.
Bill enlisted in the Navy, serving as Fireman First Class right after high school and was an active participant in World War II serving on many ships defending our country, at the same time going through the Great Depression. Bill, also known by his high school yearbook as “Hellzapoppen,” won the “Lottery in Life” meeting his wife, June.
Together as a family, we moved to Arizona over 55 years ago, crossing the U.S. in a station wagon while trailing a U-Haul. After many years as an auto mechanic, Bill retired early to enjoy a life of travels, hobbies and many adventures. They traveled for years in motorhomes, starting with one and upgrading two more times visiting every state in the U.S. while my Mom, June, journaled every trip faithfully. A collector of road maps filling crates of his travels that he logged, he was a saver of everything. Many trips to Europe visiting family in Finland and many other countries in Europe taking spectacular slides and photos of their travels.
Bill was passionate for ice hockey, golf, hunting, fishing, gardening and being a handyman – believing if it could be fixed or repaired, no need to replace it. He made up his mind at middle age to become a pilot and owned his own plane that he loved flying the friendly skies.
A member of the American Legion for most of his life serving in the Color Guard in New Jersey, Bill proudly displayed the American Flag wherever he lived. He always encouraged Gary and me to dream big and work hard. He believed in us every step of the way. Well, almost every step. Dad – you have had more than a blessed life filled with wonderful memories and adventures that many others can only dream of. For those of you that knew “Wild Bill,” there is certainly a memory that will cause you to smile, as he had a knack for engaging everyone in his shenanigans.
Services will be private with family only, as he joins Mom at Paradise Memorial Gardens and once again they will be together. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest making a donation to Suncrest Hospice or an Organization of your choice.