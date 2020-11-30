William Guilfoil

William “Bill” Guilfoil, 75, of Huron, Ohio, and Fountain Hills passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at The Cleveland Clinic. He was born on June 7, 1945, to the late Margaret “Marge” (Cullerton) and Dwight D Guilfoil Jr., in Cook County, Ill.
After Bill graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., in 1967, he began his career with Baxter Travenaugh in Illinois. After a stint with Warner Lambert Pharmaceuticals in New Jersey, he joined Digital Equipment Company (DEC) (now HP) in New Jersey and Massachusetts, overseeing the building of manufacturing plants in 28 different countries.
Bill was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron #58, Fountain Hills, where he was a past commander and ran the Friday night fish frys; and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Lake Erie Aerie 2875, in Huron, Ohio. He enjoyed reading, golfing, organizing, vacationing, telling “Dad” jokes, being with the kids and being “Poppie” to the “grands” and “greats.” He always had a smile on his face.
Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 15 years, Marjorie “Marge” Newcomer Guilfoil; children, Colleen (Steven) Kantrovitz, of Sudbury, Mass., Sheri (Rick) Tibbetts, of Westwood, Mass., SSG Ryan (Brooke Stoll) Guilfoil, of Phoenix, Megan (Joe Palmisano) Guilfoil, of Phoenix, Joyce (Stephen) White, of Norwalk, Ohio, Aaron (Susan) Newcomer, of Norwalk, Ohio, and Jeffrey (Janet) Newcomer, of Norwalk, Ohio; 21 grandchildren; 10 “grandkids-great;” siblings, Judith Poole, of Richland, Mich., Mary Lou Barnes, of Phoenix, Susan Guilfoil-McArthur, of Round Lake, Ill., Dwight “Dan” Guilfoil, of Round Lake, Ill., and Michael Guilfoil, of Morristown, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Richard (Sharon) Gross, of Norwalk, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his son, William J. Guilfoil, in September; and siblings, Joyce Beauchamp and Thomas Guilfoil.
At this time, there will be no visitation or service; however, per his wishes, Bill’s family plans on making trips to Cape Cod and Waikiki to spread his cremated remains. Aloha, Bill, from your loving wife, Marge.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 58, 16837 E. Parkview Ave, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268; or The Extended Hands Food Bank, 16548 E. Laser Dr, #6, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
