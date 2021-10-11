William Durston was born on Sept. 2, 1935, in Brentford, Middlesex, England. He was the only child of Christopher William Durston and Sarah Ann Davison Smith.
He grew up in England, and when he was 11 years old, he won a scholarship to Ealing County Grammar school and continued his education majoring in engineering. He described himself as a “stress analyst” working with metals.
He attended Gospel meetings and professed in John Winter and Burt Pattison's meetings.
A time came when Bill wanted to start a business of his own. He made a list of his products, and at the time, one of the Greek friends suggested the name “Rolling Mills.” This is what Bill designed and manufactured to countries all over the world, USA being the main buyer.
When Bill was 28, he met a professing girl of 24, Auriel Faith Middleton of London. They married and were eventually blessed with seven children in all, one girl and six boys, Deborah Jane, James William Blackmore, Mathew Elliott, Alexander Mark, Desmond Joseph Hope, Daniel William Cordoval Christopher and Benjamin Dennis Middleton. Bill and Auriel and three of his children came to live in Arizona in late October 1993.
An interest of Bill's was playing the piano and also the accordion. He loved music and music brought him much enjoyment.
As time went on, he cherished fellowship among God’s children and loved to attend the meetings, which became the center of his life.
After battling ill health for the past 10 years, he passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at his home in Fountain Hills, Arizona. He was 86 years of age.