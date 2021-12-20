William Connor Ayres, 84, of Fountain Hills passed away on Nov 22, 2021. William was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Aug. 25, 1937. William married his wife, Carol, on June 25, 1965, in a blizzard at Yellowstone National Park where they had met six years earlier.
William is survived by his daughter, Sally Ayres; his son and daughter in law, Bart and Nicole Ayres; his two grandchildren, Joshua and Lauren; and his grand-pets Ginger, Autumn and Mazel.
William spent many years as an employee and principal of elementary schools in Connetquot School District located in Long Island, N.Y. William loved watching and hearing about sports. He was a proud resident of Fountain Hills. He will be greatly missed by family and friends; he left a positive impact on many.
The family is sure he is spending the holidays with Carol in heaven. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. at Messinger Mortuary of Fountain Hills. The family asks that donations be made in his name to the Fountain Hills Boys and Girls Club.