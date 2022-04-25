Bill Lesniak, beloved father, grandfather, uncle and widower, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in hospice care at the age of 78. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on Nov. 5, 1943, to Bruno and Irene Lesniak (Skrzydlewski).
He grew up on the northwest side of Chicago in the neighborhood of Belmont and Pulaski Road, graduated from Carl Schurz High School and married Susan Stolki on June 18, 1966.
Bill was a hard-working man who always provided for his family. He was a service writer for several years at Honda of Lisle, Ill., and after moving to Arizona was on the maintenance staff at Fountain Hills High School. He never stopped being a dedicated Chicago sports fan and enjoyed many games as a season ticket holder for the Bears. In 2016, he felt deeply blessed to see his cherished Cubs win the World Series after a 108-year championship drought. Bill also appreciated music of all kinds, but he was devoted most to American Jazz, and he knew as much about that art form as most documentarians.
Moving to Arizona with Susan was a dream come true for them. He enjoyed time spent there with family and always welcomed meeting new friends. Bill persevered through the sudden loss of Susan in June 2014. He faced every day since then with great courage and overcame many obstacles to his physical and spiritual health through faith and love for his remaining family.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lesniak (Elenore). He is survived by his daughter, Beth Szwiec (Ron); his grandson Andy Szwiec; and his sister, Sandra Lesniak (Gerry); as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins in his own family and by marriage. We will be missing him greatly but are deeply thankful for so much humor and many joyful memories.
A memorial Mass and celebration of Bill’s life will be held at the Catholic Church of the Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12. All are welcome at the Mass and the gathering at the parish hall immediately following it.
Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org/donate).