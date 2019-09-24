William Arthur Morlan was born on Jan. 1, 1981. On Sept. 17, 2019, he became our angel in Heaven and joined his mother, Deanna, and father, Harrell, Jr. He leaves behind his son, Nicholas Anthony Carbone (Morlan); his siblings, Charles, Joseph, and Katrina Morlan; many nieces and nephews as well as so many close dear friends.
He was a well-loved mechanic and bartender. He impacted so many lives with his bright smile, his kind words, lots of laughter and his big warm hugs. He filled all of our hearts with his love and generosity. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.