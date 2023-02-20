Warren M. Kenyon Jr., a beloved father, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at age 83.
An avid lover of driving, he drove a semi-truck cross-country for most of his adult life. He enjoyed meeting new people on his travels and getting together with friends when he was home in Illinois or at his second home in Arizona. He never turned down a dance and anyone who knew Warren said they loved his smile.
Warren was predeceased by his wife, Sandra, and parents, Warren and Rose. He is survived by his daughter, Natalee Kenyon-Lodge, husband, Michael; his daughter Stephanie (Kenyon) Sullivan; and his son, John Kenyon, wife, Patricia and daughters, Kristina, Kayleigh and Danielle.
Visitation was held Friday, Feb. 17, at Countryside Funeral Home, 950 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett, Ill. Burial was private.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that those who are able to instead make a donation to American Diabetes Association. Information at countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.